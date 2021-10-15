Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE advanced result 2021 today at jeeadv.ac.in: Know how to check
exam results

JEE advanced result 2021 today at jeeadv.ac.in: Know how to check

JEE advanced 2021 result will be declared today. Candidates can download the score card at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in
JEE advanced 2021 result at jeeadv.ac.in: Know how to check
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 07:32 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

JEE advanced 2021 result will be declared today, October 15. Candidates can check the result from 10 am onwards on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The result can be obtained using the exam roll number, registration number and date of birth.

JEE advanced 2021 result

JEE advanced 2021 result: Live Updates

JEE advanced result: Know how to check

  • Go to jeeadv.ac.in
  • Click on the JEE advanced 2021 result
  • Enter the details asked
  • Submit the details
  • Download the final result
  • Check JoSAA website for counselling schedule

Along with the JEE advanced result, the final answer key of the exam, based on which the result has been prepared, will be released. Candidates can obtain the final answer keys from jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE advanced is the final exam for selection to IITs. The screening test for entrance to IITs is JEE main, which also serves as the single entrance test for NIT+ institutes.

After the JEE advanced 2021 result is out, the JoSAA would commence the seat allocation process from October 16. For admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released guidelines. Among the institutes are 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee advanced result iit jee advanced result jee advanced results
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE advanced 2021 result, final answer key tomorrow

BCECEB releases rank cards for BCECE (LE) and DCECE (PE/PPE/PMM/PM) 2021, link  

UPSC declares CAPFs 2021 written exam result

ICSI CS result for foundation programme declared, Shruti Aggarwal topper
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP