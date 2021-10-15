JEE Advanced 2021 result live updates: IIT entrance result today at jeeadv.ac.in
- JEE advanced result will be declared today, October 15 at jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the final result, the JEE advanced 2021 final answer key will also be released.
JEE advanced 2021 result will be declared today, October 15 at 10 am. The exam was held on to grant admissions in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The JEE advanced result can be checked at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check the result using their roll number, registration number and date of birth. The JEE advanced 2021 final answer key will also be released today. The final answer key has been prepared on the basis of the objections raised by the candidates on the provisional answer key. The JEE advanced result will be based on the final answer key.
Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA begins on October 16. The first mock seat allocation will be released on October 22, 10 am. The second list will be released a day later on October 24, 10 am.
The first round of seat allocation will begin on October 27, 10 am. By October 30, 5 pm Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query will be held.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 15, 2021 07:21 AM IST
JEE advanced result today: IITs to have minimum 20% female enrolment
As per JoSAA guidelines, for IITs, undergraduate programs altogether in an institute will have at least 20% females for academic session 2021-22. For NITs, IIEST Shibpur and some of IIITs, individual undergraduate program will have at least 20% females for academic session 2021-22.
-
Oct 15, 2021 07:20 AM IST
JEE advanced 2021: Know about JoSAA admission process
Admission to the IITs will be held through JEE Advanced 2021.
“It is mandatory for the candidates to register through the official JoSAA 2021 online portal to be able to obtain seats to be allocated through JoSAA 2021 in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs. The academic programs, along with the category-wise intake capacity, will be announced on the online portal https://josaa.nic.in,” an official statement from JoSAA reads.
-
Oct 15, 2021 07:18 AM IST
JoSAA schedule announced
For admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released guidelines. Among the institutes are 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).
-
Oct 15, 2021 07:18 AM IST
JEE advanced 2021 final answer key to be released today
Along with the final result, the final answer key of the JEE advanced 2021 will also be released today. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website. The result will be based on the final answer key.
-
Oct 15, 2021 07:16 AM IST
JEE advanced 2021 result today
The IIT entrance exam, JEE advanced 2021, result will be declared today at 10 am. The result will be available at jeeadv.ac.in.
Get our daily newsletter
JEE advanced 2021 result, final answer key tomorrow
- JEE advanced 2021 result and final answer key will be released tomorrow, October 15, at jeeadv.ac.in.
BCECEB releases rank cards for BCECE (LE) and DCECE (PE/PPE/PMM/PM) 2021, link
- Bihar DCECE, BCECE Result declared at BCECEB board.bihar.gov.in, check details here
UPSC declares CAPFs 2021 written exam result
- UPSC CAPFs 2021 written exam result has been declared. The result is available on the official website upsc.gov.in.
ICSI CS result for foundation programme declared, Shruti Aggarwal topper
- ICSI CS foundation result has been declared at icsi.edu. Candidates can check the CS result using their registration number and roll number.
CS result for executive, foundation programs delayed due to technical error: ICS
- ICSI CS executive and foundation results have been delayed. The results will be available at icsi.edu.
ICSI CS executive program result declared at icsi.edu
- ICSI CS executive program result and e-marksheets are available on the official website, icsi.edu. Candidates can check the result using the roll number and registration number.
ICSI CS June 2021 executive result at 2 pm: Steps to download e-marksheet
- ICSI CS executive program result will be declared at 2 pm today. The result and e-marksheet will be available on the offiical website icsi.edu.
ICSI CS professional program result declared; Vaishnavi, Eshan top the exams
- ICSI CS result 2021 has been declared for professional program. Candidates can check the CS professional result on the official website icsi.edu.
ICSI result 2021: Know how, where, when to check CS foundation result
- ICSI CS result for executive program has been released today at icsi.edu. The CS foundation program result will be released at 4 pm, respectively. The CS professional result was declared at 11 am today.
OU declares BSc, BCom, BBA, BA 1st sem, MBA (eve), BE 8th Sem (makeup) results
- Osmania University Results 2021: Osmania University has declared results of the undergraduate courses including BA, BBA, B.Com, and BSc first semester Aug-Sept 2021 results on its official website.
IGNOU June TEE results 2021 declared, direct link to check scores
- IGNOU June TEE results 2021: Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced the June 2021 Term End Exam results. Here's direct link to check
IGNOU result 2021: June term end exam result declared at ignou.ac.in
- IGNOU result 2021:June term end exam result declared at ignou.ac.in
Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2021: 55.54% pass 10th supplementary exam
- Karnataka SSLC supplementary results have been announced. Out of the 53,155 number of candidates a total of 29,522 candidates have passed the exam.
Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result declared at karresults.nic.in
- Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result has been declared. Candidates can check the SSLC result at karresults.nic.in.
ICSI CS result for professional, executive, foundation programs on Oct 13
- ICSI CS result will be available on the official website icsi.edu. Candidates can download the score card on October 13.