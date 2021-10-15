JEE Advanced 2021 result live updates: IIT entrance result today at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE advanced 2021 result will be declared today, October 15 at 10 am. The exam was held on to grant admissions in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The JEE advanced result can be checked at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check the result using their roll number, registration number and date of birth. The JEE advanced 2021 final answer key will also be released today. The final answer key has been prepared on the basis of the objections raised by the candidates on the provisional answer key. The JEE advanced result will be based on the final answer key.

Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA begins on October 16. The first mock seat allocation will be released on October 22, 10 am. The second list will be released a day later on October 24, 10 am.

The first round of seat allocation will begin on October 27, 10 am. By October 30, 5 pm Online reporting: fee payment / document upload / response by candidate to query will be held.

