JEE advanced 2021 result declared at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE advanced 2021 result has been declared today, October 15. The final result, score card is available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can obtain the result using the exam roll number, registration number and date of birth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

JEE advanced result 2021 direct link

JEE advanced result 2021: Live updates

Some centrally funded institutes have used JEE (Advanced) ranks in the past: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc); Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati; Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram; Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli; Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam.

Last year, a total of 150,838 candidates had appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2020. Of these, 43,204 candidates had cleared the exam, according to IIT Delhi which organised the test. Chirag Falor, the topper, had obtained 352 out of 396 marks. Kanishka Mittal obtained 315 marks out of 396.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}