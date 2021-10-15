Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE advanced result 2021 today at jeeadv.ac.in: Know how to check
exam results

JEE advanced result 2021 today at jeeadv.ac.in: Know how to check

  • JEE advanced 2021 result will be declared today. Candidates can download the score card at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in
JEE advanced 2021 result at jeeadv.ac.in: Know how to check
JEE advanced 2021 result at jeeadv.ac.in: Know how to check
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

JEE advanced 2021 result will be declared today, October 15. Candidates can check the result from 10 am onwards on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The result can be obtained using the exam roll number, registration number and date of birth.

JEE advanced 2021 result

JEE advanced 2021 result: Live Updates

JEE advanced result: Know how to check

  • Go to jeeadv.ac.in
  • Click on the JEE advanced 2021 result
  • Enter the details asked
  • Submit the details
  • Download the final result
  • Check JoSAA website for counselling schedule

Along with the JEE advanced result, the final answer key of the exam, based on which the result has been prepared, will be released. Candidates can obtain the final answer keys from jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE advanced is the final exam for selection to IITs. The screening test for entrance to IITs is JEE main, which also serves as the single entrance test for NIT+ institutes.

After the JEE advanced 2021 result is out, the JoSAA would commence the seat allocation process from October 16. For admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released guidelines. Among the institutes are 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee advanced result iit jee advanced result jee advanced results + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out