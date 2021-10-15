JEE advanced result 2021 today at jeeadv.ac.in: Know how to check

JEE advanced 2021 result will be declared today, October 15. Candidates can check the result from 10 am onwards on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The result can be obtained using the exam roll number, registration number and date of birth.

JEE advanced 2021 result

JEE advanced 2021 result: Live Updates

JEE advanced result: Know how to check

Go to jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the JEE advanced 2021 result

Enter the details asked

Submit the details

Download the final result

Check JoSAA website for counselling schedule

Along with the JEE advanced result, the final answer key of the exam, based on which the result has been prepared, will be released. Candidates can obtain the final answer keys from jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE advanced is the final exam for selection to IITs. The screening test for entrance to IITs is JEE main, which also serves as the single entrance test for NIT+ institutes.

After the JEE advanced 2021 result is out, the JoSAA would commence the seat allocation process from October 16. For admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released guidelines. Among the institutes are 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).