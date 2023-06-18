Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEE Advanced 2023 results out at jeeadv.ac.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 18, 2023 01:16 PM IST

IIT JEE Advanced 2023 results released at jeeadv.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released the JEE Advanced 2023 results.Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results through the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. IIT JEE Advanced 2023 live updates. 

In the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced, Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the Hyderabad zone achieved the top spot.

Along with the results JEE Advanced 2023 final answer key has been also released.

Direct link to check JEE Advanced 2023 Result

Candidates who want to check the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 results can follow the simple steps given below.

JEE Advanced 2023 Results: How to check

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2023 Result link available on the official website

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

