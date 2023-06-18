JEE Advanced 2023 Toppers list: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy tops the exam with 341 marks

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has declared the JEE Advanced 2023 results on June 18, 2023. The results can be checked on the official website at IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in anytime soon. JEE Advanced 2023 live updates. JEE Advanced 2023 Toppers List: Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy tops the exam

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the Hyderabad zone has topped the examination by securing 341 marks out of 360. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree has topped among female candidates. Her overall all-India rank is 56 and she secured 298 marks out of 360.

This year a total of 180372 candidates have appeared in JEE Advanced 2023 Paper 1 and Paper 2 out of which 139727 are male candidates and 40645 females candidates.

A total of 43773 candidates have qualified JEE Advanced 2023 examination this year, of which, 36264 male candidates and 7509 female candidates have passed the IIT JEE exam. This year most candidates have qualified from the Hyderabad zone.

Top 10 Candidates in Common Rank List Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy Ramesh Surya Theja Rishi Karla Raghav Goyal Addagada Venkata Sivaram Prabhav Khandelwal Bikkina Abhinav Chowddary Malay Kedia Nagireddy Balaaji Reddy Yakkanti Pani Venkata Maneendhar Reddy

IIT JEE final answer keys have also been released by IIT Guwahati. Candidates can check it on the official website of JEE Advanced.