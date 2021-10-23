Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE Advanced AAT Result 2021 declared, direct link to check here
JEE Advanced AAT Result 2021 declared, direct link to check here

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the direct link given below. 
Published on Oct 23, 2021 10:09 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has declared JEE Advanced AAT Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Architecture Aptitude Test can check the result through the official site of JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in. The examination was conducted on October 18, 2021 across the country. 

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here 

JEE Advanced Result 2021: How to check AAT result

  • Visit the official site of IIT JEE on jeeadv.ac.in.
  • Click on JEE Advanced Result 2021 for AAT on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates securing marks above the cut-off will be declared pass in the test. There is no separate ranking in the AAT. There is no separate cut-off for students of any category. Allotment of seat will be solely based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2021 and B. Arch. program will be offered only to those candidates declared PASS in the AAT. 

 

