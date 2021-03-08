Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE Main February results 2021 to be declared in few hours: Pokhriyal
exam results

JEE Main February results 2021 to be declared in few hours: Pokhriyal

JEE Main February result 2021: Once the results are out, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT Photo)

JEE Main February result 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 February session results will be released in few hours, Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.

JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates

Once the results are out, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Also Read: JEE Main Final answer key 2021 released, check it here

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE Main Result 2021: Steps to check after it is declared

JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division declared, here's direct link

JEE main result 2021 for Feb exams likely to be out today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE main results 2021 for February session likely to be out today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the February session examination from February 23 to 26, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. This year, a total of 6,61,776 candidates had registered for the entrance examination, out of which, 95% of registered candidates had appeared in the B.E/B.Tech papers and 81.2% appeared in B.Arch/B.Planning paper.

Also Read: JEE Main Result 2021: Steps to check after it is declared

The JEE Main final answer key 2021 for the February session was released on March 7, 2021. Based on the final answer key, the agency will prepare the results of the entrance examination.

How to check JEE Main results 2021 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains February results 2021”

A new page will appear on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ramesh pokhriyal ‘nishank' jee main result iit jee main national testing agency
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP