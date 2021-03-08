Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE main results 2021 for February exam declared, here's direct link to check
JEE main results 2021 for February exam declared, here's direct link to check

JEE main results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(jeemain.nta.nic.in)

JEE main results 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the JEE Main 2021 February session examination on its official website.

JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates

The provisional answer key for the JEE mains February session was released on March 1, 2021. Candidates were able to challenge the JEE mains answer key 2021 until March 3, 2021.

Direct link to check JEE mains results 2021

The agency had conducted the first session of the JEE mains 2021 examination from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second session is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by the third session, which will be conducted from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session is scheduled to be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

JEE Main Final answer key 2021 released

How to check JEE main results 2021:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2021 February results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

