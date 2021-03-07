Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE main results 2021 for February session likely to be out today
JEE main results 2021 for February session likely to be out today

JEE main results 2021: After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the JEE mains 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:35 AM IST
JEE main results 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the results of the JEE Main 2021 February session examination by Sunday, March 7, 2021, on its official website.

After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the JEE mains 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency had conducted the JEE Main 2021 February session examination from February 23 to 26, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

How to check JEE main results 2021 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2021 February results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Topics
jee main results iit jee main national testing agency
