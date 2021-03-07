JEE main results 2021 for February session likely to be out today

JEE main results 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the results of the JEE Main 2021 February session examination by Sunday, March 7, 2021, on its official website.

JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates

After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the JEE mains 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency had conducted the JEE Main 2021 February session examination from February 23 to 26, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

How to check JEE main results 2021 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2021 February results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.