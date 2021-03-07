JEE main results 2021 for February session likely to be out today
JEE main results 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the results of the JEE Main 2021 February session examination by Sunday, March 7, 2021, on its official website.
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the JEE mains 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The agency had conducted the JEE Main 2021 February session examination from February 23 to 26, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.
How to check JEE main results 2021 after it is declared:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2021 February results”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.