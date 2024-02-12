JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 Result Live: NTA to announce scores today

JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 Result Live Updates: Result of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024 held in January-February will be released today, as per the information bulletin on jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates can check their scores on the examination website and on ntaresults.nic.in, when available. ...Read More

Names of JEE Main 2024 January toppers and cut-off marks will also be announced along with results. The final answer key is also expected today.

The NTA is expected to release paper 1 (BE/BTech) results today and paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) results later.

As many as 12,31,874 candidates registered for JEE Mains session 1, of whom 11,70,036 took the test on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. The Architecture and Planning paper was conducted on the first day, while the Engineering examination was held on all the other days.

Follow this live blog for the JEE Mains 2024 session 1 result link, cut-off, toppers' list and other details.