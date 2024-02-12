JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 Result Live: NTA to announce scores today
JEE Mains 2024 Session 1 Result Live Updates: Result of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024 held in January-February will be released today, as per the information bulletin on jeemain.nta.ac.in. Candidates can check their scores on the examination website and on ntaresults.nic.in, when available. ...Read More
Names of JEE Main 2024 January toppers and cut-off marks will also be announced along with results. The final answer key is also expected today.
The NTA is expected to release paper 1 (BE/BTech) results today and paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) results later.
As many as 12,31,874 candidates registered for JEE Mains session 1, of whom 11,70,036 took the test on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. The Architecture and Planning paper was conducted on the first day, while the Engineering examination was held on all the other days.
Follow this live blog for the JEE Mains 2024 session 1 result link, cut-off, toppers' list and other details.
JEE Main 2024: IIT Madras to hold JEE Advanced this year
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will hold the JEE Advanced 2024 examination on Sunday, May 26. Visit jeeadv.ac.in for more information.
JEE Main result 2024: What after result is announced?
After JEE Main session 1 result is announced, qualified candidates can apply for admission to their preferred courses through JoSAA, CSAB and other counselling processes. Those who want to improve their scores can take the session 2.
In the case of candidates who appear in both sessions of JEE Mains 2024, the best out of two scores will be considered for determining their all India ranks.
The top 2.5 lakh candidates of JEE Main will become eligible for JEE Advanced 2024.
JoSAA and CSAB counselling will take place after both sessions of JEE Main and the JEE Advanced examinations.
JEE Mains 2024 session 1 result: Important dates
Exam dates: January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, February 1
Answer key released on: February 6
Objection window: February 7 to 9
Result date: February 12
Result time: Not confirmed
Where to check JEE Main 2024 session 1 results
Official websites for JEE Main session 1 result are:
- jeemain.nta.ac.in
- ntaresults.nic.in
Candidates should also check the NTA website – nta.ac.in – for other updates.
JEE Mains 2024 result date for session 1
NTA JEE Mains 2024 session 1 result is releasing today, February 12. The exam was held on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1.