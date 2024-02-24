JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: NTA JEE Paper 2 results awaited, updates here

JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will declare JEE Mains Result 2024 for Paper 2 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination for BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) can check the results through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in....Read More

The official notice shared by NTA during the JEE Mains Paper 1 result reads, “The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.”

NTA conducted JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examination on February 24, 2024. The exam was conducted in single shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. As per the official notice shared by NTA, a total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examinations for session 1, out of which 55,493 candidates appeared. The overall attendance was 75 percent.

Follow the blog for JEE Paper 2 results, direct link and other details.