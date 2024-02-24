Edit Profile
Saturday, Feb 24, 2024
    JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: NTA JEE Paper 2 results awaited, updates here

    Feb 24, 2024 1:49 PM IST
    JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: NTA JEE results for Paper 2 is expected soon. Follow the blog for result updates.
    JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will declare JEE Mains Result 2024 for Paper 2 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination for BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) can check the results through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in....Read More

    Follow the blog for JEE Paper 2 results, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 24, 2024 1:49 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result: How to check scorecards

    Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.

    Open the session 1, paper 2A and 2B scorecard download link.

    Login with your application number and date of birth.

    Check and download the JEE Main paper 2 result.

    Feb 24, 2024 1:16 PM IST

    JEE mains 2024 Result: Login credentials required to check results

    Application number

    Date of birth

    Feb 24, 2024 1:12 PM IST

    JEE Main Paper 2 Result: Number of candidates appeared

    Feb 24, 2024 1:07 PM IST

    JEE Mains: Exam date for Paper 2

    Feb 24, 2024 1:02 PM IST

    JEE Mains Result Date: Not announced

    JEE Mains Result Date for Paper 2 have not been announced by NTA yet. The results are expected to be out soon.

    Feb 24, 2024 12:57 PM IST

    JEE Main Result 2024: What official notice says

    Feb 24, 2024 12:53 PM IST

    JEE mains 2024 Result: How to check

    Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in

    Click on the link to download JEE (Main) Session 1 Scorecard

    Key in your credentials and login

    The scorecard will be displayed on screen

    Download the scorecard

    Take a printout for future reference

    Feb 24, 2024 12:49 PM IST

    JEE Mains Result: Where to check

    Feb 24, 2024 12:45 PM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2024: Date and time

    The JEE Mains Paper 1 result was announced on February 13, 2024.

