JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: NTA JEE Paper 2 results awaited, updates here
JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will declare JEE Mains Result 2024 for Paper 2 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination for BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) can check the results through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in....Read More
The official notice shared by NTA during the JEE Mains Paper 1 result reads, “The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.”
NTA conducted JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examination on February 24, 2024. The exam was conducted in single shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. As per the official notice shared by NTA, a total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examinations for session 1, out of which 55,493 candidates appeared. The overall attendance was 75 percent.
JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result: How to check scorecards
Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Open the session 1, paper 2A and 2B scorecard download link.
Login with your application number and date of birth.
Check and download the JEE Main paper 2 result.
JEE mains 2024 Result: Login credentials required to check results
Application number
Date of birth
JEE Main Paper 2 Result: Number of candidates appeared
JEE Mains: Exam date for Paper 2
JEE Mains Result Date: Not announced
JEE Mains Result Date for Paper 2 have not been announced by NTA yet. The results are expected to be out soon.
JEE Main Result 2024: What official notice says
JEE Mains Result: Where to check
Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination for BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) can check the results through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
JEE Mains Result 2024: Date and time
The JEE Mains Paper 1 result was announced on February 13, 2024.