National Testing Agency, NTA will release JEE Mains Result 2024 for Session 2 on April 25, 2024. The time of release of NTA JEE final results has not been announced by the Agency yet. When announced, all the canddates can check their Joint Entrance Examination results on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Mains Result 2024 for Session 2: Where, how to check NTA JEE final results

NTA conducted the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 examination on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024 . The exam was conducted in 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India). The provisional answer key was released on April 12 and the objection window was closed on April 14, 2024.

The final answer key is awaited and will be released by April 25, 2024, before the announcement of the final results.

JEE Mains Result 2024 for Session 2: How to check

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on JEE Mains Result 2024 for Session 2 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All India ranks of JEE Main will be announced along with session 2 results. For candidates who have taken both sessions, their best scores out of the two shifts will be considered for the list. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.