New Delhi190C
Wednesday, Mar 6, 2024
    News / education / exam results / JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: NTA JEE Paper 2 results awaited, updates here
    Live

    JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: NTA JEE Paper 2 results awaited, updates here

    Mar 6, 2024 1:25 PM IST
    JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: NTA JEE Paper 2 results awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    jee mains result 2024 live updates: nta jee paper 2 results, direct link, toppers, cut offs at jeemain.nta.ac.in
    jee mains result 2024 live updates: nta jee paper 2 results, direct link, toppers, cut offs at jeemain.nta.ac.in

    JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce JEE Mains Result 2024 for Paper 2 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) can check the results when declared on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

    NTA conducted the JEE Mains paper 2 examination across the country on January 24, 2024. The Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both) exam was conducted in single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

    A total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examinations for session 1, out of which 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates appeared for the exam.

    The official notice shared by NTA during JEE Mains Session 1 Paper I result reads, “NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.”

    Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 6, 2024 1:25 PM IST

    JEE mains 2024: Over 50,000 candidates waiting

    The Architecture and Planning examination was conducted on February 24, in a single shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examinations for session 1, out of which 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates appeared for the exam.

    Mar 6, 2024 1:21 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024 Result: Steps to check

    Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.

    Open the session 1, paper 2A and 2B scorecard download link.

    Login with your application number and date of birth.

    Check and download the JEE Main paper 2 result.

    Mar 6, 2024 1:17 PM IST

    JEE Main Season 1 Paper 2 Result: Login credentials required to check scores

    Application number

    Date of birth

    Mar 6, 2024 1:13 PM IST

    JEE 2024 Result for paper 2: What official notice says

    The official notice shared by NTA during JEE Mains Session 1 Paper I result reads, “NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.”

    Mar 6, 2024 1:09 PM IST

    JEE Mains Result: Number of candidates registered

    A total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examinations for session 1, out of which 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates appeared for the exam.

    Mar 6, 2024 1:05 PM IST

    JEE mains 2024: Exam date

    NTA conducted the JEE Mains paper 2 examination across the country on January 24, 2024. The Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both) exam was conducted in single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

    Mar 6, 2024 1:01 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024 Result: How to check scores?

    Visit the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in

    Click on the link to download JEE (Main) Session 1 Paper 2 Scorecard

    Key in your credentials and login

    The scorecard will be displayed on screen

    Download the scorecard

    Take a printout for future reference

    Mar 6, 2024 12:57 PM IST

    JEE Main Result: Where to check

    Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) can check the results when declared on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

    Mar 6, 2024 12:52 PM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2024: Date and Time

    JEE Mains Result 2024 date and time have not been shared by NTA yet. The official notice shared by NTA during JEE Mains Session 1 Paper I result reads, “NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.”

    The Paper 1 result was announced on February 13, 2024.

