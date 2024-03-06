JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: NTA JEE Paper 2 results awaited, updates here
JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce JEE Mains Result 2024 for Paper 2 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) can check the results when declared on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. ...Read More
NTA conducted the JEE Mains paper 2 examination across the country on January 24, 2024. The Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both) exam was conducted in single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.
A total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examinations for session 1, out of which 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates appeared for the exam.
The official notice shared by NTA during JEE Mains Session 1 Paper I result reads, “NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.”
JEE mains 2024: Over 50,000 candidates waiting
JEE 2024 Result for paper 2: What official notice says
JEE Mains Result 2024 date and time have not been shared by NTA yet. The official notice shared by NTA during JEE Mains Session 1 Paper I result reads, “NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.”
The Paper 1 result was announced on February 13, 2024.