JEE Mains 2024 session 2 correction window closes today
Candidates who need to make changes to their forms can do it after logging in to jeemain.nta.ac.in.
The application form correction window of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) session 1 will be closed today, March 7. Candidates who need to make changes to their forms can do it after logging in to jeemain.nta.ac.in.
National Testing Agency (NTA) allows candidates to make the following changes:
- Existing candidates (Registered and applied for both sessions during session 1 and those who only applied for the first session in the previous window) can change the course/paper, medium of exam, state code of eligibility, exam city preference, educational qualification details and category.
- Existing candidates (Registered and applied for session 1 but did not apply for session 2) can make the same
- New candidates, meaning those who have applied for session 2 only can change the following:
i. Mobile number
ii. Email address
iii. Address (permanent and present)
iv. Emergency contact details
v. Photograph
Any one of the fields:
i. Candidate's name or
ii. Father's name or
iii. Mother's name
Change/add all the following fields:
i. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).
ii. Date of birth
iii. Gender
iv. Category
v. Sub-category/PwD
vi. Signature
vii. Paper
The JEE Main session 2 exam will be conducted from April 4 to 15. For more details, visit the official website of the NTA.
Exam city slips and admit cards for session 2 will be released in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the exam website on a regular basis for the latest updates.