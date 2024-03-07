JEE Mains 2024 session 2 correction window closes today

The application form correction window of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) session 1 will be closed today, March 7. Candidates who need to make changes to their forms can do it after logging in to jeemain.nta.ac.in. JEE Mains 2024 session 2 application form correction window closes today (jeemain.nta.ac.in, screenshot of information bulletin)

National Testing Agency (NTA) allows candidates to make the following changes:

Existing candidates (Registered and applied for both sessions during session 1 and those who only applied for the first session in the previous window) can change the course/paper, medium of exam, state code of eligibility, exam city preference, educational qualification details and category.

Existing candidates (Registered and applied for session 1 but did not apply for session 2) can make the same

New candidates, meaning those who have applied for session 2 only can change the following:

i. Mobile number

ii. Email address

iii. Address (permanent and present)

iv. Emergency contact details

v. Photograph

Any one of the fields:

i. Candidate's name or

ii. Father's name or

iii. Mother's name

Change/add all the following fields:

i. Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12).

ii. Date of birth

iii. Gender

iv. Category

v. Sub-category/PwD

vi. Signature

vii. Paper

The JEE Main session 2 exam will be conducted from April 4 to 15. For more details, visit the official website of the NTA.

Exam city slips and admit cards for session 2 will be released in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the exam website on a regular basis for the latest updates.