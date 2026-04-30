JEE Mains Result 2026: Vihaan Khurana scores 99.99% by targeting weak areas- his study strategy explained

National Testing Agency, NTA, announced JEE Mains Result 2026 for session 2 in April. A student of Delhi Public School Sector 45, Vihaan Khurana, scored 99.99% in the NTA JEE examination. His All India Rank is 216.

JEE Mains Result 2026: Vihaan Khurana secures 99.99%ile by focusing on weak areas, shares study strategy

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Vihaan appeared for the Session 1 examination of JEE Mains. He scored 99.9 in Mathematics, Physics and 99.8 in Chemistry.

While speaking to HT Digital, Vihaan said that his preparation strategy mainly involved focusing on weaker topics and keeping a tab on the stronger ones so as not to weaken them. Check out his study strategy, preparation tips and what plans he has for the JEE Advanced exam.

1. What was your overall preparation strategy for JEE Mains 2026, and how did it evolve over time?

Answer: My strategy was simple - throughout my preparation I knew what topics I felt were weak, and also which were strong. So, in the final two months before the exam, I worked the most on those weaker topics, but also prevented my strong topics from becoming weak. Aside from this I gave many mocks which allowed me not only to catch weak areas but also iterate on my exam-giving strategy.

2. How did you balance board exams and JEE Main preparation effectively?

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{{^usCountry}} Answer: Throughout the school year I studied for all Monday tests and school exams whenever they neared, and this allowed me to stay in touch with cbse-level questions and syllabus. JEE Main requires an in-depth knowledge of the NCERT, especially in chemistry, and so in preparing for mains my board syllabus was also covered. At the end of the day it is all PCM, so studying for one never hurts the other. 3. Which subjects or topics did you find most challenging, and how did you overcome them? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Answer: Throughout the school year I studied for all Monday tests and school exams whenever they neared, and this allowed me to stay in touch with cbse-level questions and syllabus. JEE Main requires an in-depth knowledge of the NCERT, especially in chemistry, and so in preparing for mains my board syllabus was also covered. At the end of the day it is all PCM, so studying for one never hurts the other. 3. Which subjects or topics did you find most challenging, and how did you overcome them? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Answer: Certain topics in chemistry were my weak point. So, I spent most of the last few weeks studying those, and making sure I felt prepared to answer questions from those topics. 4. Can you describe your daily study routine during peak preparation months? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Answer: Certain topics in chemistry were my weak point. So, I spent most of the last few weeks studying those, and making sure I felt prepared to answer questions from those topics. 4. Can you describe your daily study routine during peak preparation months? {{/usCountry}}

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Answer: I would sleep around 12am and wake up around 8 am in my normal prep, but as the exam neared I shifted my routine slowly to sleep and wake up earlier. I would take regular breaks, going for walks, talking to friends, parents and especially my sister. I would also play video games to de-stress.

5. How important were mock tests in your preparation, and how did you analyse your performance?

Answer: Mock tests are absolutely essential, whenever I gave tests I would try to recreate the exam centre atmosphere. Afterwards, I would sit down and analyse the tests with my father, who helped me refine my exam strategy to make sure I wasn’t losing marks unnecessarily. Mock tests kill several birds with one stone - they tell you where you stand amongst others, you can see your weak areas, iterate on your exam strategy without high stakes and get a sense of what the final result will look like. Of course, coaching mocks can be quite tough, and whenever any test would go bad my mother would lift me up. She always helped me relax and talking to her is always a joy.

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6. What role did coaching, online resources, or self-study play in your success?

Answer: Coaching was absolutely essential, our teachers having several decades of experience knew the blueprint to achieve results. Online resources can sometimes be very helpful, especially for finding solutions to good questions. Of course, self study is the key to clearing any competitive examination.

7. How did you stay motivated and manage stress during the preparation phase?

Answer: Stress is inevitable when preparing for a competitive exam. Many times I would feel overwhelmed, it is after all a big exam with a lot of competition. At such times my mother was my rock, she would console me, and my father would guide me on how to proceed with my preparation. My teachers at DPS Gurgaon were also always there to support me.

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8. Are there any specific books or resources you would recommend to future aspirants?

Answer: In this day and age there is no shortage of books and most of them are good, so my advice is to pick one book and do it completely rather than run after as many resources as you can and end up not going in-depth.

9. What are your plans for JEE Advanced and your preferred engineering branch or institute?

Answer: I am currently preparing for JEE Advanced. My goal is to work hard and give it my best shot, and beyond that we will see what happens.

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10. What long-term career goals do you have, and how do you see your journey ahead?

Answer: My aim at the moment is to have a solid foundation, I believe a good education from a well-known college will help me chase my dreams.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Papri Chanda ...Read More Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines. Read Less

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