JKBOSE 12th Result 2025: Jammu Kashmir Board Class 12 results declared, overall 75% students pass, link here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared the JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025 on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Students who appeared in the Jammu and Kashmir Class 12 board examinations can now check and download their results on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE Class 12 Results 2025 live updates JKBOSE 12th Result 2025: Jammu Kashmir Board Class 12 results has been declared, The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 75% (Representational image/HT file)

To download results, candidates will need to enter their details like Roll Number in the space provided.

Direct link to check JKBOSE Class 12 Results 2025

This year, an overall pass percentage of 75 % per cent has been recorded this year. Of this, the pass percentage of girls is 78% per cent, and that of boys is 72% per cent.

This year, the Class 12 board examination commenced on February 20 and concluded on March 20, 2025 in hard zone areas. The examination for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts was conducted in single shift from 10 am onwards.

Whereas the JKBOSE Class 12 examination for soft zone areas was held from February 15 to March 17, 2025.

JKBOSE 12th Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2025 . Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check your result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the offiicial website