JKSSB Supervisor Result 2024 declared at jkssb.nic.in, direct link and how to check here

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has declared JKSSB Supervisor Result 2024 on July 9, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB Supervisor Result 2024 declared, direct link and how to check here

The written examination for the post of Supervisor, Social Welfare Department, District Cadre was conducted on June 23, 2024. All the appeared candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results.

JKSSB Supervisor Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Click on result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where JKSSB Supervisor Result 2024 link will be displayed on the screen.

Click on the link and a new PDF file will open.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the result/ score-sheet is based purely on the performance of candidates in the OMR based examination. The selection for the posts is made on the basis of criteria- 95 marks for objective type multiple choice examination and 5 marks to be candidates having home science, child development/ sociology as one of the subject.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 201 posts of Supervisor. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKSSB.