JPSC Result: Civil Service final result announced at jpsc.gov.in, direct link to check

JPSC Result: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Civil Service Examination 2023. JPSC Civil Service final result announced at jpsc.gov.in(Official website, screenshot)

Candidates can check the JPSC Civil Service final result on the official website, jpsc.gov.in. The direct link is given below.

The commission has shared the names and application numbers of the shortlisted candidates along with their categories and the services allotted to them.

JPSC Result: Direct link to check Combined Civil Service examination results

This recruitment drive was conducted for 342 vacancies of various state services.

Candidates needed a graduation degree from a recognised university/institution to be eligible to appear for the examination.

They had to be 21-35 years old on the cut-off date. Relaxation in the upper age limit was given to reserved category candidates as per rules.

The examination had two parts: Prelims and Mains (written and interview). Candidates had to secure at least 40 per cent marks to be considered for the Mains examination. However, relaxation in the qualifying marks was applicable to eligible reserved category candidates.

The marks obtained in the paper 1 Language (general Hindi and general English) were not considered for the preparation of interview and final merit lists as the paper was only qualifying in nature.

Check the official notice here.