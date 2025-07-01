JPSC APP Recruitment 2025: Applications open for 134 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor, direct link here

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission, JPSC, is accepting applications for recruitment in 134 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website at jpsc.gov.in. JPSC APP Recruitment 2025: Apply for 134 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor. Candidates can apply via the direct link here.

Candidates must note that the last date to submit applications is July 21, 2025, till 5 PM.

According to the schedule, the window for making fee payment will end on July 22, 2025 at 5 PM.

Before applying, candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility requirements as prescribed by the commission.

For instance, the minimum age of the candidate should be 21 years as on August 1, 2024.

The category-wise maximum age limit is given below:

Unreserved - 35 years (45 years for PwBD candidates) EWS - 35 years (45 years for PwBD candidates) Backward Class I/Extremely Class II - 37 years (47 years for PwBD candidates) Female candidates: 38 years (48 years for PwBD candidates) SC/ST (Male and Female candidates): 40 years (50 years for PwBD candidates)

Selection process

The selection process consists of two exams - preliminary and mains.

Preliminary examination

There will be two papers in the preliminary examination. The first paper will consist of 100 marks which will have questions related to General Studies.

The second paper will be on law studies which will be conducted for 200 marks. The examination will be of objective nature. Candidates will be given two hours for each paper.

Candidates who qualify in the exam will be selected for the mains exam.

What is the application fee

For General, EWS, BC category students, the application fee ₹600, and for SC/ST category students, the fee is ₹150.

JPSC APP Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for JPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor:

Visit the official website at jpsc.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to apply for JPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor Register yourself by providing the necessary details. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee. Submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of JPSC.