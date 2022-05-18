Karnataka SSLC result 2022 releasing tomorrow, 5 important points for students

Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 result 2022 will be announced on Wednesday, May 18. The results will be available on sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

While the Karnataka SSLC result date has been announced, the time when result links will be activated has not been provided.

This year, over 8 lakh students appeared for SSLC examination conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). The exam was held from March 28 to April 11 and the provisional answer key was released on April 12.

Ahead of Karnataka SSLC result 2022, here are five things students should know:

Login credentials: Students will have to use their roll number and registration number as mentioned on the admit cards to check the SSLC result. When the link for SSLC result is activated, they can login and download the e-mark sheets. There are two official websites for SSLC results – sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Students are advised to check their results only on the official websites for authenticity. On the Karnataka SSLC mark sheets, details like candidates' name, roll number, school name, marks secured in each subject, total marks, pass/fail status, etc will be mentioned. If there is any error on the mark sheets, students should immediately inform their school principals about it. The e-mark sheets will be available tomorrow and the physical copies of it may be distributed by schools later. Since many students will be checking their results on the KSEEB websites tomorrow, it is possible that the website may become slow or may not load properly. In such a situation, students are advised to wait and check their results later. Those who check their results from an unofficial website are advised to cross-check it on the official ones.

