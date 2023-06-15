Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / KCET 2023 Result declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link here

KCET 2023 Result declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 15, 2023 11:09 AM IST

KCET 2023 Result has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has declared KCET 2023 Result on June 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can check the results through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in and also on Karnataka results website karresults.nic.in. KCET Results 2023 Live Updates

KCET 2023 Result declared at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here (Sushil Kumar/ HT photo)

The results were declared by Minister for Higher Education, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar through a press conference conducted by KEA at KEA office at 9.30 am. The link was activated at 11 am. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check KCET 2023 Result 

KCET 2023 Result: How to check

  • Visit the official link - karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on KCET Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More than 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for KCET examination this year. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test was conducted in the state on May 20 and May 21, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on May 26 and the last date to raise objections was till May 30, 2023. More related details can be checked on the official site of KEA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
kcet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP