Kerala SSLC result 2021: Know how, where, when to check class 10 result

Kerala SSLC result 2021 will be declared today, July 14. The result will be released on the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan 2 pm onwards.

Kerala SSLC examination had begun in the second week of April. Later, The state government cancelled the SSLC practical exams due to the rise of COVID19 cases across the country. It was after Supreme Court’s order, the state decided to announce the result in July. This year around 4.2 lakh candidates had registered for the examination. The exam was conducted in 2947 centers including 9 centers in Gulf and Lakshadweep.

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Know where to check

The Kerala SSLC result will be released on the official websites. Candidates should wait for the official websites to release the result link.

Kerala SSLC result links are: keralapareeksahabhavan.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Know how to check

Candidates should log in to the official websites mentioned above.

Click on the SSLC result 2021 link

Enter the roll number and date of birth

Submit the details

Download the result copy

Kerala SSLC result 2021: Know when to check

As per the latest communique, the press conference of the education minister K Sivankutty will be held at 2 pm. The SSLC result will be available on the official websites after the press conference is over. Candidates should monitor the website for the result link.

