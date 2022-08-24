Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala VHSE say 2022 result announced at keralaresults.nic.in

Published on Aug 24, 2022 03:51 PM IST

Kerala VHSE Say 2022 result has been announced today on August 24.

ByHT Education Desk

Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary SAY Examination Results Say 2022 result has been announced today on August 24 on the official website. Candidates can check the VHSE say 2022 result on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Here's the direct link to check the DHSE Say 2022 result.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary SAY Examination Results:

Kerala VHSE say 2022 result: Know how to check

Step 1. Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," VHSE SAY EXAM RESULTS - 2022"

Key in your roll number and log in

Your Kerala DHSE Say 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

