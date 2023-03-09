Home / Education / Exam Results / LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on AAO scorecard, cut offs
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on AAO scorecard, cut offs

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Assistant Administrative Officers score card is expected to be released soon. Check latest updates on marks, cut off and admit card below. 

LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Assistant Administrative Officers score card at licindia.in
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Assistant Administrative Officers score card at licindia.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Life Insurance Corporation of India will release LIC AAO Prelims Result 2023 likely soon. The Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) result for preliminary examination can be checked when released on the official site of LIC at licindia.in. 

The scorecard will be available under the careers section of the official website. As per reports, the cut off marks will also be released by the organisation along with the result. 

The preliminary examination was conducted on February 17 and February 20, 2023. Those candidates who will qualify the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted on March 18, 2023. Latest updates on scores, merit list, cut off and other details is given below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 09, 2023 02:16 PM IST

    LIC AAO Result 2023 Link: Not released yet

    LIC AAO Result 2023 Link is not available till now. The result of preliminary examination have not been announced yet. 

  • Mar 09, 2023 02:11 PM IST

    How to check LIC AAO prelims result 2023

    Visit the official site of LIC India at licindia.in.

    Click on LIC AAO Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page under careers section.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

