Home / Education / Exam Results / Live JEE main 2021 Updates: NTA likely to declare JEE Main Results today
JEE Main 2021. (PTI file)
Live

Live JEE main 2021 Updates: NTA likely to declare JEE Main Results today

  • The JEE main February examination was conducted from February 23 to 26 and more than 6 lakh candidates had registered for it.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:57 AM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main February 2021 exam results on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.


The JEE main February examination was conducted from February 23 to 26 and more than 6 lakh candidates had registered for it.


NTA had on March 1 released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main exam and candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections until March 3.


NTA is also expected to release the final answer key of the exam along with or ahead of the results. The result will be compiled on the basis of the final answer key.


JEE (Main) NTA Score:


1) Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of B.E./B.Tech will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the results.

2) b)For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score.

3) The detailed procedure based on NTA Score being adopted is available on the NTA website.


This year JEE Main exam will be held in three more Sessions. The next three sessions will be held in March, April and May.


Note: The All India Rank shall be compiled and declared after the conduct of the JEE (Main) May 2021 Examination.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 07 Mar 2021 08:50 AM

    How to check JEE main results 2021 after it is declared:

    a) Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    b) Click on the link for JEE Mains 2021 February results

    c) Key in your credentials and login

    d)JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

    e) Download the results and take a printout too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains exam jee mains result national testing agency
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.