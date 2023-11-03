Madras University Revaluation Result 2023 for April exam out at unom.ac.in, direct link here
Nov 03, 2023 08:54 AM IST
Madras University Revaluation Result 2023 for April exam has been declared. The direct link is given here.
University of Madras has released Madras University Revaluation Result 2023 for the April examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the revaluation results on the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in.
The results have been declared for all semesters of the April exam conducted for UG, PG, and Professional courses on November 2, 2023. To check the revaluation results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
Direct link to check Madras University Revaluation Result 2023
Madras University Revaluation Result 2023: How to check
- Visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in.
- Go to the right side of the page where Madras University Revaluation Result 2023 will be available.
- Click on the link and a new page will open.
- Enter the required details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The examination was conducted for various undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses in April 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UNOM.
