close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / Madras University Revaluation Result 2023 for April exam out at unom.ac.in, direct link here

Madras University Revaluation Result 2023 for April exam out at unom.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 03, 2023 08:54 AM IST

Madras University Revaluation Result 2023 for April exam has been declared. The direct link is given here.

University of Madras has released Madras University Revaluation Result 2023 for the April examination. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the revaluation results on the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in.

Madras University Revaluation Result 2023 for April exam out, direct link here
Madras University Revaluation Result 2023 for April exam out, direct link here

The results have been declared for all semesters of the April exam conducted for UG, PG, and Professional courses on November 2, 2023. To check the revaluation results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to check Madras University Revaluation Result 2023

Madras University Revaluation Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in.
  • Go to the right side of the page where Madras University Revaluation Result 2023 will be available.
  • Click on the link and a new page will open.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted for various undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses in April 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UNOM.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out