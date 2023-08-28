Maharashtra SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2023 out at mahresult.nic.in, here's direct link

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the SSC or class 10 results today, August 28. All those who appeared in the class 10th supplementary exams will be able to download their results from the website of mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2023 LIVE.

Maharashtra SSC or 10th Supplementary Results 2023 out at mahresult.nic.in

The SSC supply exam was held from July 18 to August 1 and the HSC exam was held from July 18 to August 8. The online exam for general knowledge in information technology took place from August 9 to 10. However, some papers had to be rescheduled due to the heavy rains.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2023

Go to mahresults.nic.in.

Now, go to the SSC supplementary result page.

Enter your SSC exam seat number and mother's first name.

Log in and check the result.

Take the printout of the result page

Candidates can also apply for revaluation on verification.mh-ssc.ac.in verification.mh-hsc.ac.in from tomorrow, August 29 till September 7.