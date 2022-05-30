Meet UPSC 3rd topper Gamini Singla whose childhood dream was to be IAS officer

Gamini Singla, 23, who is the alumnus of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) Chandigarh, secured third rank in the civil services examination 2021.

The results were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday. Gamini Singla, who is from Anandpur Sahib, Punjab passed out from PEC in 2019 after completing her B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering (CSE).

She said that it was her childhood dream to become an IAS officer. She was preparing at home 2020 onwards and relied on self-study. “My family, especially my father has helped me a lot emotionally and in studies as well,” she said, adding that her father used to read the newspaper for her so that she could save her time.

“We used to discuss about studies and he knew what was important for me. That has been a great help for me,” she said.

Her father Dr Alok Singla and Dr Neeraj Singla both are medical officers in Himachal Pradesh government and her brother is a graduate from IIT Kharagpur.

Her teacher Professor Rajesh Bhatia, PEC, said that she was a hardworking and sincere student. “She was the class representative and she got a job offer during campus placements but she did not join because she wanted to pursue civil services,” he said.

He also said that she did not give up after she could not clear in her first attempt and continued to work hard to clear the exam.

PEC director, Baldev Setia said that it is a proud moment for the institute that one of its alumni is among the toppers of UPSC civil services examination. “Her achievement will encourage many of our graduates in the time to come,” he said.

