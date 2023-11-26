close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / MPPSC Mains result 2023 out on mppsc.mp.gov.in, 794 qualify for Interview

MPPSC Mains result 2023 out on mppsc.mp.gov.in, 794 qualify for Interview

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 26, 2023 09:14 AM IST

Candidates can now go to mppsc.mp.gov.in and check the MPPSC Mains result 2021.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced results of the state services Mains examination result, 2021. Candidates can now go to mppsc.mp.gov.in and check the MPPSC Mains result 2021. The commission has published the list of successful candidates who are eligible for the next stage of the examination.

MPPSC Mains result 2023 announced on mppsc.mp.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A total of 794 candidates have qualified (part A) in the Mains examination and have been shortlisted for the Interview round, shows data shared by the commission.

In addition, 252 candidates are provisionally eligible (part B) for the Interview round.

The schedule for Interview will be announced separately, the commission said.

Candidature of all qualified candidates are provisional and subject to fulfilment of conditions and rules, it said.

Here is the direct link to check MPPSC Mains result 2021.

How to check MPPSC Mains result 2021

  1. Go to the commission's website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.
  2. Go to the 'What's New' section.
  3. Open the link ‘Written Exam Result - State Service Main Exam 2021 Dated 25/11/2023’.
  4. Now, scroll down and find the list of candidates shortlisted/provisionally shortlisted for interview.
  5. Check your selection status.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 26, 2023
