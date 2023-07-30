Home / Education / Exam Results / MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results released at mpsos.nic.in, here's direct link

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results released at mpsos.nic.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 30, 2023 12:01 PM IST

MPSOS declares class 10, and12 exam results for the June session. Check results at mpsos.nic.in using Roll Number/OS Roll Number.

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School, MPSOS has declared the class 10, 12 exam result for the June session. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the MPSOS results from the official website at mpsos.nic.in. Candidates can check their results using their Roll Number / OS Roll Number.

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results released at mpsos.nic.in
MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results released at mpsos.nic.in

Direct link to check MPSOS result 2023

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results 2023: Know how to download the results

To check the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Ruk Jana Nahi Exam June 2023”

Key in your Roll Number / OS Roll Number

Your MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out