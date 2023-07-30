MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results released at mpsos.nic.in, here's direct link

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School, MPSOS has declared the class 10, 12 exam result for the June session. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the MPSOS results from the official website at mpsos.nic.in. Candidates can check their results using their Roll Number / OS Roll Number. MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results released at mpsos.nic.in

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results 2023: Know how to download the results

To check the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at mpsos.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Ruk Jana Nahi Exam June 2023”

Key in your Roll Number / OS Roll Number

Your MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results will be displayed on the screen

Check the results and take the print for future reference.