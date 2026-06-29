Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has declared the UP Home Guard Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the home guard written examination can check the results on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Home Guard Result 2026 declared at uppbpb.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Board has also released the final answer key for the UP Home Guard exam.

The written examination was held on April 25, 26 and 27, 2026. The exam was held in 2 shifts: the first from 10 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The exam was held for 25.32 lakh candidates for 41,424 posts at 1053 centres across the state.

A total of 1,07,221 candidates have been shortlisted for the document verification and physical standard test.

Direct link to check UP Home Guard Result 2026

Direct link to download UP Home Guard Final Answer Key 2026

UP Home Guard Result 2026: How to check All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Click on the UP Home Guard Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The list of suitable candidates for DV/PST has been prepared after adding the marks of preferential qualification to the normalized marks of written examination.The details of cut off marks of shortlisted candidates in relation to the vacant posts advertised for each district of the state are given at the end of the PDF list of each district. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.

Official Notice Here