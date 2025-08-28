NEET PG result 2025: NBEMS releases merit list for 50% all India quota seats

NEET PG Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2025 merit list for 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats. Also read: NEET PG answer key 2025 live updates NEET PG result 2025: Merit list for 50% all India quota seats released(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who want to take admission to 50 per cent AIQ seats of MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses/Post MBBS DNB/ DrNB (Direct 6 years) Courses and NBEMS Diploma Courses (2025-26 admission session) can check the merit list at natboard.edu.in.

The merit list mentions candidates' roll numbers, application IDs, category, NEET PG scores and ranks, all India quota ranks and category-wise all India quota ranks, among others.

NEET PG result 2025: Link to check AIQ merit list

The postgraduate medical entrance test was conducted on August 3 and the result was announced on August 19.

NBEMS said that the NEET PG merit list for state quota seats will be prepared by the respective states and UTs as per the qulifying/ eligibility criteria, guidelines, regulations and reservation policies.

The NEET PG category-wise cut-off marks were announced along with the exam result. Candidates who secured equal to or above the cut-off marks are eligible to participate in the AIQ counselling process, which will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

NBEMS will release AIQ scorecards for candidates who are eligible for online counselling at natboard.edu.in on or after September 5. The scorecard will be available for download for six months.

The NEET PG AIQ scorecards will mention-