NEET UG result 2023 released at neet.nta.nic.in, here's direct link to check

National Testing Agency, NTA has announced the NEET UG results 2023 on Jun 13. Students can check their results at the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the NEET UG results through their login credentials. NEET UG results 2023 live updates.

NEET 2023 results announced (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NEET UG results 2023 direct link

NEET UG exam was conducted on May 7, 2023, at various exams. The NEET (UG) exam was held from 2:00 PM to 05:20 PM at various centres spread throughout 499 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside of India. The provisional answer key was released on June 4 and candidates had till June 6, 2023, to raise objections.

NEET UG 2023 Results: Steps to Check the Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2023 result link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 4: View and take print of the results for future reference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}