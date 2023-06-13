Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET UG result 2023 released at neet.nta.nic.in, here's direct link to check

NEET UG result 2023 released at neet.nta.nic.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 13, 2023 11:03 PM IST

Candidates can check the NEET UG results through neet.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency, NTA has announced the NEET UG results 2023 on Jun 13. Students can check their results at the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the NEET UG results through their login credentials. NEET UG results 2023 live updates.

NEET 2023 results announced (HT Photo)

NEET UG results 2023 direct link

NEET UG exam was conducted on May 7, 2023, at various exams. The NEET (UG) exam was held from 2:00 PM to 05:20 PM at various centres spread throughout 499 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside of India. The provisional answer key was released on June 4 and candidates had till June 6, 2023, to raise objections.

NEET UG 2023 Results: Steps to Check the Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2023 result link

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 4: View and take print of the results for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
neet results neet result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP