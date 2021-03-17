Home / Education / Exam Results / NIFT entrance results 2021 declared at nift.ac.in, here's how to check
exam results

NIFT entrance results 2021 declared at nift.ac.in, here's how to check

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday, March 17, declared the results of written test for entrance admission test 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Candidates who have appeared in the NIFT admissions entrance test can check their results by visiting the official website at nift.ac.in.(nift.ac.in)

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday, March 17, declared the results of written test for entrance admission test 2021. The written examinations for NIFT admission were held on February 14.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at nift.ac.in.

NIFT admission Test 2021: Here is the direct link to check results

Key in any two of your details: roll number, date of birth, application number on the login page and click on submit to check results.

The NIFT written entrance examination is designed to test the knowledge, skill and aptitude of the candidates for the programme opted by them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nift exam result fashion designing education news
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP