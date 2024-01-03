National Testing Agency has declared NTA EPFO Final Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Recruitment Examination for the post of Social Security Assistant can check the result through the official website of NTA Recruitment at recruitment.nta.nic.in. NTA EPFO Final Result 2023 declared recruitment.nta.nic.in, direct link here

A total of 6,46,287 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 2,46,725 candidates appeared in the Stage 1 examination. The stage I exam was conducted in August 2023. A total of 26,777 candidates had qualified in the Stage-I. The Stage-II i.e. Skill Test (Qualifying) in respect of all these candidates was conducted on November 19, 2023. A total of 22,833 candidates appeared in the Skill Test.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Direct link to check NTA EPFO Final Result 2023

NTA EPFO Final Result 2023: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared in skill test can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA Recruitment at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

Click on NTA EPFO Final Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Candidates can check the details here.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NTA Score/Skill Test Result/Category-Wise Cut-offs in respect of all appeared candidates shall be uploaded on NTA website within 30 days from the release of date. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.