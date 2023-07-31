Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OPSC OAS 2021 results declared at www.opsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check list of qualified candidates

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 31, 2023 07:53 PM IST

Candidates can check the OPSC final examination results on the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the OPSC final examination result on July 31. Candidates can check the OPSC final examination results on the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC OAS 2021 results declared at www.opsc.gov.in, here's direct link(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The OPSC main written examination was conducted from February 21 to March 18. The personality test was conducted from July 15 to July 25. OPSC has recommended a total of 432 candidates for appointment to posts/services under Odisha Civil Services (Group A& B) 2021.

Sudev Kumar Prusty topped the Odisha Civil Service Commission examination 2021.

OPSC OAS 2021 results declared: Know how to check

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Recommendation Notice- Recruitment to the post of Odisha Civil Services, 2021 (Advt. No. 25 of 2021-22)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the list and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates below:

Topics
odisha odisha public service commission results
