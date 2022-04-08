OSSTET phase 2 result 2021 declared at bseodisha.ac.in, check here

OSSTET phase 2 result 2021: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Friday, April 8 announced the OSSTET 2021 phase 2 results on its official website bseodisha.ac.in. OSSTET 2021 OMR sheet and revised answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have also been released.

Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021 Phase 2 result is available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

The OSSTET Phase 2 exams were conducted on February 9, 2022.

<strong>Direct link to check OSSTET phase 2 result 2021</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check OSSTET phase 2 OMR Sheet</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check OSSTET phase 2 Revised answer key paper 1</strong>

<strong>Direct link to check OSSTET phase 2 revised answer key paper 2</strong>

OSSTET phase 2 result, OMR sheet, answer key 2021: How to download

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in

Click on OSSTET result 2021 link available on the home page

Enter roll number and date of birth and click on find result

Your OSSTET phase 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Check result and download it on computer too

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

