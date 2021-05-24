Home / Education / Exam Results / PSEB Class 5 Results 2021: Punjab board 5th results today, here's how to check
PSEB Class 5 Results 2021: Punjab board 5th results today, here's how to check

PSEB class 5th result 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the class 5th result on Monday, May 24. The Board will declare the results in a virtual conference, which will be held around 2.30pm.
All the Punjab Board students who have registered for Class 5 exams, can check their result on the official website of PSEB after it is announced.

PSEB Class 5 Results 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website of PSEB

Click on link for Class 5th examination results

Key in your roll number or name

Click on find results

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download it on your computer and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The Punjab Board Class 5 examinations were held in March amid pandemic. The examination was conducted for Hindi, English, Math and Punjabi Environment Education.

Earlier this month, PSEB declared results of class 10th and Class 8 examinations. The results were declared on the basis of internal assessments as the Class 10 examinations had to be cancelled this year due to the covid-19 situation. The pass percentage for Punjab board Class 10 examination this year was 99.93%. For Class 8, the pass percentage was 99.88%. Out of 3,07,272 students who appeared, 3,06,894 passed.

