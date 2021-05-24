PSEB 5th results live updates: Punjab board class 5 results out, 99.76% pass

Punjab Board (PSEB) will announce the class 5th result on Monday, May 24. The examination was conducted in March for four subjects Hindi, English, Math, and Punjabi Environment Education.

The class 5th result will be declared during a virtual conference which will be held around 2:30 pm

The board has already announced the Punjab Board Class 10 results 2021. The result was based on the internal assessment. The board did not conduct the examination amid the covid situation.

The pass percentage for Punjab board Class 10 examination this year was 99.93%. For Class 8, the pass percentage was 99.88%.