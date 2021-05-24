PSEB 5th results live updates: Punjab board class 5 results out, 99.76% pass
- PSEB 5th results live updates: Punjab Board (PSEB) will announce the class 5th result on Monday, May 24.
Punjab Board (PSEB) will announce the class 5th result on Monday, May 24. The examination was conducted in March for four subjects Hindi, English, Math, and Punjabi Environment Education.
The class 5th result will be declared during a virtual conference which will be held around 2:30 pm
The board has already announced the Punjab Board Class 10 results 2021. The result was based on the internal assessment. The board did not conduct the examination amid the covid situation.
The pass percentage for Punjab board Class 10 examination this year was 99.93%. For Class 8, the pass percentage was 99.88%.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAY 24, 2021 03:29 PM IST
PSEB Class 5 results 2021 : Pass percentage for Urban area is 99.74%
The pass percentage for urban area is 99.74%. Out of 85, 320 candidates from urban area, 85,095 passed.
-
MAY 24, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Punjab Board Class 5 results 2021 : Pass percentage for boys is 99.73%
The pass percentage for boys is 99.73%. Out of 1, 65,644 boy candidates, 165, 189 passed.
-
MAY 24, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Punjab Board Class 5 results 2021 : The pass percentage for girls 99.80%
The pass percentage for girls is 99.80%. Out of 1, 48,828 girl candidates,
-
MAY 24, 2021 03:04 PM IST
PSEB 5th results: Virtual conference to declare results end
The virtual conference to declare Class 5 results has concluded.
-
MAY 24, 2021 03:03 PM IST
PSEB 5th results declared, 99.76% Pass
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 5th result during a virtual conference on Monday. The pass percentage is 99.76%. Out of 3,14, 472 students, 313712 have passed.
-
MAY 24, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Punjab board class 5 results: Virtual press conference starts
The press release to declare PSEB 5th results begins.
-
MAY 24, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Punjab board class 5 results today
Punjab Board (PSEB) will announce the class 5th result on Monday, May 24.
