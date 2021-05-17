Punjab Board 10th, 8th Results 2021 out; how & when to check on pseb.ac.in

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, May 17 declared class 10th, 8th results. The results have been prepared on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE). In the view of COVID 19 situation, the examination of class 10 and Class 8 had to be cancelled.

Students can check their results on the official website of PSEB’s at www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com on Tuesday, May 18 at 8am.

In class 10th, 99.93% of students have passed and government schools have performed better than affiliated and associated schools. Out of the total 3,21,384 students, 3,21,163 have passed.

In class 8th, the pass percentage is 99.88% as out of the total of 3,07,272 students, 3,06,894 students have passed.

Board chairperson, Yograj said, for the first time that the board had recorded a pass percentage of 99.93 % in class 10th. “Even government schools boasted of a high pass percentage of 99.96% in the last five decades,”.

Here’s how you can check your PSEB Class 10 results 2021 (after it is released on the official website):

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on PSEB Class 10 or Class 8 results link

Enter your name or roll number and click on submit

Keep the hard copy of the result for future use