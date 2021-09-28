Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Rajasthan PTET result 2021 today, confirms higher education minister
exam results

Rajasthan PTET result 2021 today, confirms higher education minister

PTET result 2021 will be available on the official website ptetraj2021.com. A total of 5,33, 078 candidates had appeared for the exam on September 8.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Rajasthan PTET result 2021 today, confirms higher education minister(Shutterstock)

The PTET result 2021 will be released today, September 28, Rajasthan higher education minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati has said in a tweet. Rajasthan PTET result 2021 will be available on the official website ptetraj2021.com.

PTET result 2021 official website

A total of 5,33, 078 candidates had appeared for the exam on September 8.

The Rajasthan PTET is held for admission to B.Ed. Colleges of Rajasthan. Government Dungar College, Rajasthan will release the PTET exam result.

In a series of re-tweets, the minister has informed that the result will be declared today. The latest re-tweet says the result time to be 1 pm; earlier tweets said the result time was 12.15 pm.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 result: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website ptetraj2021.com
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter the roll number, date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the PTET 2021 result
  • Save a copy

“Marksheets of the candidates will not be sent by post. The same will be made available on website of the PTET or other site as informed through News papers and can be downloaded. However, as far as possible the information will be given through S.M.S. on the mobile number provided by the candidate in his/her online form,” the exam notice reads.

Topics
rajasthan ptet allotment letter
