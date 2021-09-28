Home / Education / Exam Results / Rajasthan PTET result declared at ptetraj2021.org, here is how to check scores
Rajasthan PTET result 2021: The Rajasthan PTET 2021 result was declared on Tuesday, September 28.(ptetraj2021.org)
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 02:11 PM IST

The Rajasthan PTET 2021 result was declared on Tuesday, September 28. The result was released by the State higher education minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati at the Hindi Granth Academy auditorium, Jhalana. All the registered candidates who have appeared for Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2021 can check their results on the official website at ptetraj2021.com.

This year a total of 5,33, 078 candidates appeared for Rajasthan PTET exam, which was held on September 8. The Rajasthan PTET is a test for admission to Rajasthan's B.Ed. colleges.

Direct link to check Rajasthan PTET results 2021

Rajasthan PTET 2021 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ptetraj2021.org

Click on the result PTET 2021 link

Key in your credentials

Submit the details

Download the PTET 2021 result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

