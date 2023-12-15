RBI Assistant Prelims result 2023 out, direct link to check scores

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared results of the preliminary examination for Assistant recruitment 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the bank’s website, opportunities.rbi.org.in. RBI Assistant Prelims result 2023 live updates

RBI declares results of Assistant preliminary exam

The exam was conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on November 18, 19.

To check RBI Assistant prelims results, candidates need to login to the bank’s website. Here’s the direct link and steps to follow:

How to check RBI Assistant Prelims result

Go to the bank’s website, opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Open the results tab given under current openings.

Now, open the link for Assistant Prelims examination.

Enter your login details.

Submit and view the result.

The RBI conducted the Assistant prelims exam for 100 marks. The duration of the exam was 60 minutes.

In the prelims exam, candidates were asked 100 questions on English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning ability, for a total of 100 marks. The first section of the paper had 30 questions for 30 marks and the other two had 35 questions each for 35 marks each.

For each incorrect answer, ¼th of the total marks assigned to that question have been deducted.

The recruitment drive is being held for 450 Assistant vacancies in the Reserve Bank of India.