REET 2025: RBSE announces Rajasthan teacher eligibility examination results

ByHT Education Desk
May 08, 2025 03:26 PM IST

. Candidates who appeared for the exam can soon check their results online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in.

REET 2025 Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) on Thursday announced the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can soon check their results online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in. REET Result 2025 Live Updates

Education News
Education News

The REET result was formally announced by RBSE administrator Mahesh Chand Sharma. 

The state-level eligibility test for teachers was held on February 27 and 28, in three shifts. 

RBSE said 14,29,822 candidates registered for the exam and of them, 3,46,625 registered for level 1 and 9,68,501 registered for level 2. 

A total of 1,14,696 registered for both levels.

Ahead of result announcement, RBSE released the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates. 

RBSE reviewed candidates' feedback and prepared the final answer key. The final answer key, which was used to calculate the results, is expected to be released soon.

Along with objections to the provisional answer key, candidates had to upload the question number and evidence to back their objections such as the name of the author, the name of the publisher, the edition of the book in a clear and readable JPEG format), the page of the book in which the answer is written according to the candidate (underlining the answer and in JPEG format with the page number).

Steps to check REET 2025 result?

Go to the RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the REET exam portal. 

Click on the REET level 1 or level 2 result link, as required.

Enter your login details

Submit and check the result on the next page.

Stay informed with the latest updates on GSEB Result 2025, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result with including Gujarat HSC Result Live and GUJCET Result Live updates as well.
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On