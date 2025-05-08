REET Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan REET results today at reet2024.co.in

REET Result 2025 Live: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) will announce the REET 2025 results today, May 8. When announced, candidates can check the results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and reet2024.co.in. Board administrator Mahesh Chand Sharma will announce the REET exam results at 3:15 pm after which candidates can check their marks online. ...Read More

The exam was held on February 27 and 28, in three shifts. A total of 14,29,822 candidates registered for the exam. Of them, 3,46,625 registered for level 1 and 9,68,501 registered for level 2. A total of 1,14,696 registered for both levels of REET.

RBSE released the REET provisional answer key in March.After releasing the provisional answer key, the board invited objections from candidates. The board reviewed candidates' feedback and prepared the final answer key. RBSE is expected to release the final answer key along with or after results.

RBSE issued strict instructions on how to raise objections. Candidates had to upload the question number and submit evidence to back their objections such as the name of the author, the name of the publisher, the edition of the book in a clear and readable JPEG format), the page of the book in which the answer is written according to the candidate (underlining the answer and in JPEG format with the page number).

How to check REET 2025 result?

Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the REET exam portal. Alternatively, visit reet2024.co.in

Click on the REET level 1 or level 2 result link, as required.

Submit and check the result on the next page.