RPF Constable result 2025 out at RRB websites, links to check scores, cut-offs

RPF Constable Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has announced the results for the RPF Constable recruitment examination. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check and download their results from the official websites of the respective RRBs. The direct link is given below. RPF Constable result 2025 announced(Official website, screenshot)

As per the result PDF, a total of 42143 candidates have qualifed in the CBT exam.

RRB RPF Constable result 2025: Direct link

RRB RPF Constable result 2025: Scorecard download link

RRB RPF Constable result 2025: Check cut-off marks

Candidates will be able to download their scorecards by entering their Registration No. and Date of Birth.

Notably, the recruitment exam was conducted from March 2 to 18, 2025, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the post of Constable (Executive) advertised under CEN RPF 02/2024.

There were 120 questions in 90 minutes. Every question carried one mark and there was a 1/3rd negative mark for every wrong answer. No mark is awarded or deducted for questions not attempted.

Following this, the answer key, question papers as well as recorded responses of candidates were released.

Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key until March 29, 2025, up to 12 AM. They needed to pay a fee of ₹50 plus applicable bank service charges. If an objection is found correct, the fee will be refunded after the deduction of bank charges.

Qualifying candidates will now be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document Verification (DV) rounds.

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs aim to fill up 4208 Constable posts.

RRB RPF Constable Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results:

Visit the official website of RRB you applied from.

On the home page, click on the link to download the RPF Constable Results 2025 under CEN RPF 02/2024.

Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official websites of RRBs.