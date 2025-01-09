RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: Where to check result when announced

RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live Updates: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will announce the RRB ALP Result 2024 on their official websites. When announced, candidates can check the result of the first computer-based test (CBT 1) under CEN 01/2024 on the official RRB website where they applied for the test....Read More

The RRB ALP CBT 1 was conducted on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024. The provisional answer key was shared at RRB websites on December 5 and the objection window closed on December 10, 2024.

How to check RRB ALP result 2024 when announced

Go to the official RRB website where you applied for the exam. Open the ALP CBT 1 (CEN 01/2024) result link. Enter your login details. Submit the details and check your result.

The RRB ALP recruitment process has five stages

CBT 1

CBT 2

Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination (ME)

The first two exams – CBT 1 and CBT 2 – have negative marking. For an incorrect answer in these two exams, ⅓ rd of the marks allotted to that question will be deducted.

There is no negative marking in the CBAT.

RRBs are conducting this recruitment test for 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies.

They first advertised 5696 vacancies but later increased it to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”