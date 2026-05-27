The Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the computer-based test 2 can check their results and cut-off marks on the official websites of the regional RRBs. RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 declared, direct link to check roll numbers and cut off marks here

The computer-based test was conducted on December 20, 2025. Based on the performance of CBT 2, candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed (in ascending order and not in merit-wise) herein under have been provisionally shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) & Medical Examination.

Document Verification (DV) will be held at the place, indicated in the e-call letter for DV. After scheduling the candidates for DV, they will be sent an Email/SMS/ through the website to download their E-Call letter with details of date and reporting time, along with the instructions for Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Direct link to check results

Direct link to check cut offs RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026: How to check All the candidates who appeared can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the results.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The shortlisted candidates for DV should produce original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies in A4 size as detailed in CEN & e-call letters. Further these candidates should upload the scanned copies (in true colour) of all necessary documents, photo & signature for their DV through the portal- https://oirms-ir.gov.in/rrbdv. This link will be active as per the D.V Notice issued separately. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.