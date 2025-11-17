RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check NTPC UG results when out
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: NTPC UG results not out yet. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The Railway Recruitment Board has not yet announced RRB NTPC Result 2025. The Non-Technical Popular Categories (undergraduate) examination results when announced will be available to candidates on the official website of regional RRBs under which they have applied. Along with the result link, the scorecard and cut off marks will also be released by the Board....Read More
The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) written examination was held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.
The provisional answer key was released on September 15 and the objection window was closed on September 20, 2025.
RRBs will fill 3445 vacancies in the organisation out of which 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Breakup of vacancies
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Out of which 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Vacancies to be filled
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: RRBs will fill 3445 vacancies in the organisation.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: About provisional key
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The provisional answer key was released on September 15 and the objection window was closed on September 20, 2025.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Exam dates
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) written examination was held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Other details to be out with results
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Along with the result link, the scorecard and cut off marks will also be released by the Board.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where to check results?
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The Non-Technical Popular Categories (undergraduate) examination results when announced will be available to candidates on the official website of regional RRBs under which they have applied.
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Date and time
RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: The date and time of announcement of the NTPC UG results have not been announced yet.