RRB NTPC Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check NTPC UG results when out

The Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) written examination was held on August 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres across the country.

The provisional answer key was released on September 15 and the objection window was closed on September 20, 2025.

RRBs will fill 3445 vacancies in the organisation out of which 2022 vacancies will be filled for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.